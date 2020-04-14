MenuSearch

Join us now

Chris Dillow 

The yield signal

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow
The yield signal

Should we buy equities now? This question can be rephrased: will the historic relationship between the dividend yield on the All-Share index and subsequent returns continue to hold?

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Chris Dillow

  1. Misleading valuations

  2. The separate job of investing

  3. Simplicity works

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    COVID-19: Watkin Jones’ business model offers protection

  2. Coronavirus 

    Coronavirus crash: should I start investing now?

  3. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Stocks mixed, Next, Mitchells & Butlers & more

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Deep value buying opportunities

  5. AlphaScreens 

    Quality shares shake-out continues

    Alpha

More on Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

Misleading valuations

Valuations are misleading. Equities and whole markets can be cheap for very good reasons

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

The separate job of investing

Investing is not like other jobs, which is why so many successful people find it frustrating

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

Simplicity works

Simple portfolios would have protected investors during this crisis

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

When to break rules

One good rule is telling us to stay out of equities now. This might well be misleading

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

Reasons to be cheerful

Strange as it might seem, there are reasons to be optimistic about equities

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

More from Comment

Simon Thompson 

COVID-19: Watkin Jones’ business model offers protection

The property development group’s low risk defensive growth business model means that profits have simply been delayed, not lost

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

The Trader 

UPDATED: Market Outlook: Dow earnings kick off, European markets pare gains, gold hits fresh high

UPDATED: Market Outlook: Dow earnings kick off, European markets pare gains, gold hits fresh high

Taking Stock 

How are sin stocks faring?

Sin stocks have generally outperformed in economic downturns, but does that still apply in Coronaworld?

Mark Robinson

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Phil Oakley: Tesco offers defensive income

Phil Oakley: Tesco offers defensive income
Alpha

The Trader 

Market Oulook: Stocks rally into Easter weekend holiday, OPEC and Eurogroup in focus

Market Oulook: Stocks rally into Easter weekend holiday, OPEC and Eurogroup in focus

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now