MenuSearch

Join us now

Chris Dillow 

Neglecting tail risk

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow
Neglecting tail risk

Critics of the government say it was unprepared for the Covid-19 outbreak by having insufficient ICU beds, protective equipment and testing kits. What makes this charge plausible is that it is common to ignore tail risk – the small chance of disaster – not just in government, but in finance and industry as well.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Chris Dillow

  1. The yield signal

  2. Misleading valuations

  3. The separate job of investing

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Stock picking for bear market gains

  2. Tip Updates 

    Is AA headed for breakdown?

  3. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Stocks steady, Schroders, easyJet & more

  4. Coronavirus 

    Coronavirus crash: should I start investing now?

  5. The Big Theme 

    Alternative investment trusts for the dividend drought

More on Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

The yield signal

If history is any guide, equities are very cheap now.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

Misleading valuations

Valuations are misleading. Equities and whole markets can be cheap for very good reasons

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

The separate job of investing

Investing is not like other jobs, which is why so many successful people find it frustrating

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

Simplicity works

Simple portfolios would have protected investors during this crisis

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

When to break rules

One good rule is telling us to stay out of equities now. This might well be misleading

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

More from Comment

The Trader 

Through the Blue Prism

There are two potential trading opportunities in the shares of this robotic automation company

Michael Taylor

The Editor 

Build back better

Covid-19 has highlighted many weaknesses and the case for much-needed reform

John Hughman

Economic Indicators 

The unemployment threat

High unemployment isn't just a misery for the unemployed themselves. It's a problem for all of us.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 20-24 April

Output and demand are slumping across Europe because of the Covid-19 lockdowns, next week's numbers will show

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Simon Thompson 

Stock picking for bear market gains

Simon highlights six buying opportunities that offer a decent ‘margin of safety’ in his small-cap hunting ground.

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now