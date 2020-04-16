MenuSearch

Join us now

Simon Thompson 

Stock picking for bear market gains

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

I am under no illusion about the gravity of the Covid-19 economic downturn, nor am I complacent about how the lives of millions of people will change permanently when the threat has passed. That has ramifications for a raft of companies and the industries they operate within. Many will not survive the recession. The loss of their contribution to economic activity, and that of millions of people who now find themselves facing financial hardship, will subdue the economic recovery when it comes. In fact, it could take several years for the global economy to return to previous record output levels as the secondary and tertiary impacts of the crisis feed their way through the system.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Simon Thompson

  1. COVID-19: Watkin Jones’ business model offers protection

  2. Deep value buying opportunities

  3. Mission reveals Covid-19 action plan

Most read today

  1. Tip Updates 

    Is AA headed for breakdown?

  2. Coronavirus 

    Coronavirus crash: should I start investing now?

  3. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Stocks steady, Schroders, easyJet & more

  4. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: stocks slide, Hunting, Liontrust & more

  5. Managing Your Money 

    Take this Covid-19 cue to revisit your strategy

More on Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

COVID-19: Watkin Jones’ business model offers protection

The property development group’s low risk defensive growth business model means that profits have simply been delayed, not lost

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Deep value buying opportunities

Four companies that have been materially de-rated in the market sell-off and offer strong rebound potential

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Mission reveals Covid-19 action plan

The UK advertising and marketing specialist has taken sensible measures to combat the impact on its business of the global lockdown

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Four companies offering value opportunities

Who is trading on anomalous discounts to the value of their underlying assets?

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Covid-19: a new frontier for vaccine development

An Edinburgh technology investment company could be a major beneficiary of the urgent need to find a vaccine to control the spread of coronavirus

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

More from Comment

The Trader 

Through the Blue Prism

There are two potential trading opportunities in the shares of this robotic automation company

Michael Taylor

Economic Indicators 

The unemployment threat

High unemployment isn't just a misery for the unemployed themselves. It's a problem for all of us.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 20-24 April

Output and demand are slumping across Europe because of the Covid-19 lockdowns, next week's numbers will show

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks stage mild comeback after tough day, US jobless claims in focus

Market Outlook: Stocks stage mild comeback after tough day, US jobless claims in focus

The Trader 

Market Outlook: What shape will recovery take?

Market Outlook: What shape will recovery take?

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now