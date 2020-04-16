Stock picking for bear market gains

I am under no illusion about the gravity of the Covid-19 economic downturn, nor am I complacent about how the lives of millions of people will change permanently when the threat has passed. That has ramifications for a raft of companies and the industries they operate within. Many will not survive the recession. The loss of their contribution to economic activity, and that of millions of people who now find themselves facing financial hardship, will subdue the economic recovery when it comes. In fact, it could take several years for the global economy to return to previous record output levels as the secondary and tertiary impacts of the crisis feed their way through the system.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Simon Thompson
COVID-19: Watkin Jones’ business model offers protection
The property development group’s low risk defensive growth business model means that profits have simply been delayed, not lost
Simon Thompson