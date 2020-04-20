Market Outlook: Front-month oil sinks, equities tentatively higher

Oil prices for the near (May) contract have tumbled. WTI sunk under $15 for the first time in 21 years, but the May contract is not really where the action is. All the volume has moved into the June contract as the May contract expires tomorrow. This has created a super contango in the two closest months that is the largest I can recall. June is trading almost $10 higher at a little under $24.

