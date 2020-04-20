MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Front-month oil sinks, equities tentatively higher

Market Outlook: Front-month oil sinks, equities tentatively higher

By Neil Wilson

Oil prices for the near (May) contract have tumbled. WTI sunk under $15 for the first time in 21 years, but the May contract is not really where the action is. All the volume has moved into the June contract as the May contract expires tomorrow.  This has created a super contango in the two closest months that is the largest I can recall. June is trading almost $10 higher at a little under $24. 

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook: Stocks rally on drug hopes, oil legs it lower

  2. Through the Blue Prism

  3. Market Outlook: Stocks stage mild comeback after tough day, US jobless claims in focus

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Small-cap recovery buys

  2. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Oil slumps, Aston Martin, Redrow & more

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Stock picking for bear market gains

  4. Coronavirus 

    Coronavirus crash: should I start investing now?

  5. Portfolio Clinic 

    Should I sell Scottish Mortgage and beef up ESG?

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks rally on drug hopes, oil legs it lower

Equities are bouncing back hard

Market Outlook: Stocks rally on drug hopes, oil legs it lower

The Trader 

Through the Blue Prism

There are two potential trading opportunities in the shares of this robotic automation company

Michael Taylor

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks stage mild comeback after tough day, US jobless claims in focus

Market Outlook: Stocks stage mild comeback after tough day, US jobless claims in focus

The Trader 

Market Outlook: What shape will recovery take?

Market Outlook: What shape will recovery take?

The Trader 

UPDATED: Market Outlook: Dow earnings kick off, European markets pare gains, gold hits fresh high

UPDATED: Market Outlook: Dow earnings kick off, European markets pare gains, gold hits fresh high

More from Comment

Simon Thompson 

Small-cap recovery buys

Simon Thompson assesses the latest trading news from three companies in his small-cap hunting ground

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Crony capitalism alive and thriving but some shares are interesting

Crony capitalism alive and thriving but some shares are interesting
Alpha

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks rally on drug hopes, oil legs it lower

Market Outlook: Stocks rally on drug hopes, oil legs it lower

The Trader 

Through the Blue Prism

There are two potential trading opportunities in the shares of this robotic automation company

Michael Taylor

The Editor 

Build back better

Covid-19 has highlighted many weaknesses and the case for much-needed reform

John Hughman

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now