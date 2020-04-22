MenuSearch

Market Outlook: Europe firms as Brent follows WTI's lead lower

By Neil Wilson

European markets are cautiously higher after yesterday’s decline, but the daily momentum indicators are fading. The reality of economic collapse is being seen in oil markets, but - juiced by central bank support and of course being much more forward-looking than, for instance the June oil contract – equity markets are displaying greater optimism. I’d say oil markets are telling us how bad things are right now, while equity markets tell us how good or bad investors hope/fear things will be next year. 

Alpha

