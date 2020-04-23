Bad timing at Morrisons

It was hardly the best of timings. On 23 January this year, Morrisons (MRW) warned managers that 3,000 of their roles were to be replaced by 7,000 new in-store “customer service positions”. After a disappointing Christmas, Morrisons’ sales had fallen by 3 per cent, more than at Tesco (TSCO), Sainsbury’s (SBRY) and Asda. All were looking for cost savings as they continued to lose market share to Aldi and Lidl.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe