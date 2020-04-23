Bad timing at Morrisons

It was hardly the best of timings. On 23 January this year, Morrisons (MRW) warned managers that 3,000 of their roles were to be replaced by 7,000 new in-store “customer service positions”. After a disappointing Christmas, Morrisons’ sales had fallen by 3 per cent, more than at Tesco (TSCO), Sainsbury’s (SBRY) and Asda. All were looking for cost savings as they continued to lose market share to Aldi and Lidl.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
No Free Lunch
Going simplistic
IQE illustrates why nil-cost options are controversial
Paul Jackson