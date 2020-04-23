How trading fails

A month ago the Vix index – a measure of implied volatility on S&P 500 options which is often called the fear gauge – was at an all-time high. Since then, the S&P 500 has risen almost 20 per cent. You might think this is normal; high risk should mean high return. Instead, it tells us a more interesting story about how financial markets change.

