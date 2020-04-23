Never sell Shell?

Last week we looked at the possibility of Blue Prism (PRSM) raising capital and shorting the stock in anticipation. The stock did not break through my short entry target price, but the company did launch an accelerated bookbuild this week to raise £100m at 1,100p a share. It’s a good raise for the company and so my short thesis is now significantly weakened. Luckily, there are many more opportunities to trade in the current conditions.

