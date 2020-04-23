MenuSearch

Join us now

Comment 

Never sell Shell?

Michael Taylor

Never sell Shell?

Last week we looked at the possibility of Blue Prism (PRSM) raising capital and shorting the stock in anticipation. The stock did not break through my short entry target price, but the company did launch an accelerated bookbuild this week to raise £100m at 1,100p a share. It’s a good raise for the company and so my short thesis is now significantly weakened. Luckily, there are many more opportunities to trade in the current conditions. 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Comment

  1. Ocado’s trolley dash

  2. Why IG is a volatility winner worth buying

  3. Hold your nerve amid the carnage

Most read today

  1. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Stocks stabilise, Boohoo, Fevertree & more

  2. Commodities 

    7 reasons why you should take note of the oil price crash

  3. Phil Oakley 

    Moneysupermarket: reliable dividend payer but can it keep growing?

  4. Coronavirus 

    Coronavirus crash: should I start investing now?

  5. Stock Screens 

    Ten cheap small-caps

More on Comment

Comment 

Ocado’s trolley dash

The online grocer offers a long trade opportunity

Michael Taylor

Comment 

Why IG is a volatility winner worth buying

Michael Taylor explains why IG’s robust business model and increased market volatility make it an attractive long trade

Michael Taylor

Comment 

Hold your nerve amid the carnage

Investors of a stoic disposition should be on the lookout for opportunities

Mark Robinson

Comment 

In the midst of a lengthy correction

Easy assumptions on the housing market willfully ignore a less newsworthy, yet unavoidable determinant

Mark Robinson

Comment 

Rethinking the yield curve inversion

Rethinking the yield curve inversion

More from The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: PMIs crash on lockdown latest, European shares softer

Large caps are muted in London but mid and small caps are in demand

Market Outlook: PMIs crash on lockdown latest, European shares softer

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Europe firms as Brent follows WTI's lead lower

Market Outlook: Europe firms as Brent follows WTI's lead lower

The Trader 

Updated Market Outlook: Oil tumbles again, US futures weak

Updated Market Outlook: Oil tumbles again, US futures weak

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Front-month oil sinks, equities tentatively higher

Market Outlook: Front-month oil sinks, equities tentatively higher

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks rally on drug hopes, oil legs it lower

Market Outlook: Stocks rally on drug hopes, oil legs it lower

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now