What the A list say

Apart from writing arguably America’s greatest novel, Mark Twain spent much time and energy punting in stocks and generally losing in the process. So much so that his investing aphorisms flowed almost as freely as the money drained out. Among his best is the suggestion to “buy land – they don’t make it any more”.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe