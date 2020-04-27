In search of yield

I had an enlightening call with the directors of currency manager Record (REC:31p) following the fourth quarter trading update. I included the shares in my market beating 2018 Bargain Shares portfolio on the basis of the company’s sustainable high dividend, cash-generative asset light business model (post-tax return on equity of 23.5 per cent in the 2019 financial year), prospects for earnings progression and the reassurance of a rock-solid capital position.

