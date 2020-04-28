How to be right

One hope for a lifting of the lockdown lies in the idea of immunity passports, which would allow people who have immunity to Covid-19 to move freely. There is, though, a big problem with these – one that contains a lesson that all investors must know.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Chris Dillow
The lure of growth
Across sectors, there is little correlation between dividend growth and share price growth. Which means growth investing is tricky.
Chris Dillow