Oil's message

The skill of investing lies not merely in knowing things. Instead, we must know what is relevant. We know the oil price is close to a 17-year low. The question is: so what? Only if this fact tells us anything about future returns does it matter for investors. So does it?

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe