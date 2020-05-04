Oil's message

The skill of investing lies not merely in knowing things. Instead, we must know what is relevant. We know the oil price is close to a 17-year low. The question is: so what? Only if this fact tells us anything about future returns does it matter for investors. So does it?
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Chris Dillow
How to be right
One simple equation can save investors from lots of expensive mistakes
Chris Dillow