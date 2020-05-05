EasyJet – prepare for landing

EasyJet (EZJ) has been a sometimes-turbulent ride for those who have been on board since its flotation in 1995. Founded by Sir Stelois Haji-Ioannou, easyJet has copied a business model exploited by Southwest Airlines that focuses on low-cost pricing and efficiency. Despite Ryanair being the clear leader in this sector, with its tacky yellow and blue livery (a classic ‘no frills’ trick to make us believe little money has been spent on design), easyJet has forged a robust business and enjoys being a member of the FTSE 100. Long-term shareholders may now be getting frustrated, however, as the shares traded below 900p in October 2018, rallied and doubled by July 2018, only to come back and tag the same level around 900p again just 12 months later.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe