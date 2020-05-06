MenuSearch

Join us now

Mr Bearbull 

Keep it simple

Bearbull

The good news is that so far this year the dividend income received by the Bearbull income portfolio is precisely what it should have been before you-know-what was considered a real and present danger. By now, dividends worth £4,975 should have been received, and that – to the penny – is what has been collected.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Mr Bearbull

  1. Where to focus

  2. What the A list say

  3. The new stress testing

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    EasyJet – prepare for landing

  2. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Stocks rebound, LondonMetric, Royal Dutch Shell & more

  3. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Equities edge ahead, JD Sports, Metro Bank, ITV & more

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Stockpicking value open to future gains

  5. Stock Screens 

    The growth share hitting all the right notes

More on Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull 

Where to focus

The spooky quality of the Pareto principle has messages for epidemiologists and investors alike

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull 

What the A list say

Clear messages from two investment big-hitters: beware bonds and buy portfolio insurance

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull 

The new stress testing

As dividends collapse, here’s how to judge if a company can sustain its payout

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull 

Major and minor

Covid-19 is simultaneously a major threat and a minor one. Understanding that helps equity markets relax

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull 

Old world to the new

Old-world valuation formulae will work post Covid-19. But they will need tweaks. Here’s a primer

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

More from Comment

The Editor 

Where's Buffett?

Don’t lose money trying to chase profits by second guessing the short-term gyrations of markets

John Hughman

Chris Dillow 

The monopoly threat

High US share prices reflect the fact that the stock market is dominated by monopolies

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

V or L shape?

Economists expect the economy to bounce back sharply as the lockdown is lifted. There are big risks to this.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Taking Stock 

Killing sacred cows

Killing sacred cows

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: May 11 - 15

Official figures will confirm that the recession has begun in Europe, and willl show some record falls in activity in the US.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now