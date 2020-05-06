MenuSearch

Join us now

Chris Dillow 

The monopoly threat

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow
The monopoly threat

US bonds and equities seem to be telling different stories. On the one hand, the S&P 500 has recouped many of the losses it suffered in March and now stands only 10 per cent down so far this year – which is remarkable resilience in the face of what will be record-breaking falls in economic activity. And the cyclically adjusted earnings yield on the S&P 500 is still well below its long-term average, which tells us that investors are optimistic about future growth.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Chris Dillow

  1. Oil's message

  2. How to be right

  3. The lure of growth

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    EasyJet – prepare for landing

  2. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Stocks rebound, LondonMetric, Royal Dutch Shell & more

  3. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Equities edge ahead, JD Sports, Metro Bank, ITV & more

  4. Stock Screens 

    The growth share hitting all the right notes

  5. Simon Thompson 

    Stockpicking value open to future gains

More on Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

Oil's message

The low oil price is no reason to sell equities, and might even be a reason to buy

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

How to be right

One simple equation can save investors from lots of expensive mistakes

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

The lure of growth

Across sectors, there is little correlation between dividend growth and share price growth. Which means growth investing is tricky.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

How trading fails

The failure of risk-parity trades this years shows us how hard it is to exploit market inefficiencies.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

Neglecting tail risk

It's not just governments that neglect the risk of disaster. So too do investors and company bosses

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

More from Comment

The Editor 

Where's Buffett?

Don’t lose money trying to chase profits by second guessing the short-term gyrations of markets

John Hughman

Mr Bearbull 

Keep it simple

Sifting through virus-torn portfolios requires a simple plan that points to where the detailed analysis is needed

Bearbull

Economic Indicators 

V or L shape?

Economists expect the economy to bounce back sharply as the lockdown is lifted. There are big risks to this.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Taking Stock 

Killing sacred cows

Killing sacred cows

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: May 11 - 15

Official figures will confirm that the recession has begun in Europe, and willl show some record falls in activity in the US.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now