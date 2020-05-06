The monopoly threat

US bonds and equities seem to be telling different stories. On the one hand, the S&P 500 has recouped many of the losses it suffered in March and now stands only 10 per cent down so far this year – which is remarkable resilience in the face of what will be record-breaking falls in economic activity. And the cyclically adjusted earnings yield on the S&P 500 is still well below its long-term average, which tells us that investors are optimistic about future growth.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe