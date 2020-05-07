Market Outlook: BoE: for illustrative purposes only

The Bank of England left rates at 0.1 per cent and, to the surprise of some, did not increase the size of its asset purchase programme. Sterling bounced back a bit after a week of losses following the decision. GBPUSD tested support at 1.23 overnight but spiked north of 1.2380 on the Bank of England’s announcement.

