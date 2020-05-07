MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: BoE: for illustrative purposes only

Market Outlook: BoE: for illustrative purposes only

By Neil Wilson

The Bank of England left rates at 0.1 per cent and, to the surprise of some, did not increase the size of its asset purchase programme. Sterling bounced back a bit after a week of losses following the decision. GBPUSD tested support at 1.23 overnight but spiked north of 1.2380 on the Bank of England’s announcement. 

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook: European stocks mixed, oil rally out of gas + JD, Ocado & ITV

  2. EasyJet – prepare for landing

  3. Market Outlook: German court ruling, risk appetite improves

Most read today

  1. Tips of the Week 

    Prudential should prove resilient

  2. Tips of the Week 

    AstraZeneca reaches astral heights

  3. The Trader 

    EasyJet – prepare for landing

  4. AlphaScreens 

    Bargain investment trusts for uncertain times

    Alpha

  5. Stock Screens 

    The growth share hitting all the right notes

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: European stocks mixed, oil rally out of gas + JD, Ocado & ITV

An uncertain start to trading in London

Market Outlook: European stocks mixed, oil rally out of gas + JD, Ocado & ITV

The Trader 

EasyJet – prepare for landing

A boardroom bunfight and a global pandemic have rattled the airline’s investors, but amplified the volatility that traders love

Michael Taylor

The Trader 

Market Outlook: German court ruling, risk appetite improves

Market Outlook: German court ruling, risk appetite improves

The Trader 

Market Outlook: European markets tumble in catchup trade, Trump bashes China

Market Outlook: European markets tumble in catchup trade, Trump bashes China

The Trader 

Markets: is the bear market rally over?

Markets: is the bear market rally over?

More from Comment

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Defensive changes to Phil Oakley's Fantasy Sipp

These market conditions have shown how tough it is to build a resilient portfolio of UK shares

Defensive changes to Phil Oakley's Fantasy Sipp
Alpha

The Editor 

Where's Buffett?

Don’t lose money trying to chase profits by second guessing the short-term gyrations of markets

John Hughman

Chris Dillow 

The monopoly threat

High US share prices reflect the fact that the stock market is dominated by monopolies

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Mr Bearbull 

Keep it simple

Sifting through virus-torn portfolios requires a simple plan that points to where the detailed analysis is needed

Bearbull

Economic Indicators 

V or L shape?

Economists expect the economy to bounce back sharply as the lockdown is lifted. There are big risks to this.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now