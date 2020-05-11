Five Bargain Shares success stories

Cambridge-based Xaar (XAR:55p), a leader in the development of inkjet technology and maker of piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet printheads, has released annual results and details of the new strategic direction the group is pursuing under a new management team.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe