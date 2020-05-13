MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Negative rates: not now Bernard

Market Outlook: Negative rates: not now Bernard

By Neil Wilson

Not Now, Bernard is a children’s story about parents who don’t pay attention and don’t notice their son has been gobbled up by a monster, which they duly allow into the house. One could make parallels with central banks and the monstrosity of negative rates. 

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook: Global stocks seek direction, Vodafone dividend maintained

  2. Market Outlook: Stay alert: risk bid at start of the week

  3. Market Outlook: BoE: for illustrative purposes only

Most read today

  1. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Mixed markets, Wm Morrison, Standard Life Aberdeen & more

  2. Stock Screens 

    19 value stocks looking to buck the trend

  3. Company News 

    Hargreaves Lansdown overhauls Wealth 50 list

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Five Bargain Shares success stories

  5. Simon Thompson's Alpha Reports 

    Tech that and rally: Simon Thompson spies further upside

    Alpha

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Global stocks seek direction, Vodafone dividend maintained

Equities remain mixed with blue chips boosted by dividend news

Market Outlook: Global stocks seek direction, Vodafone dividend maintained

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stay alert: risk bid at start of the week

Market Outlook: Stay alert: risk bid at start of the week

The Trader 

Market Outlook: BoE: for illustrative purposes only

Market Outlook: BoE: for illustrative purposes only

The Trader 

Market Outlook: European stocks mixed, oil rally out of gas + JD, Ocado & ITV

Market Outlook: European stocks mixed, oil rally out of gas + JD, Ocado & ITV

The Trader 

EasyJet – prepare for landing

A boardroom bunfight and a global pandemic have rattled the airline’s investors, but amplified the volatility that traders love

Michael Taylor

More from Comment

Chris Dillow 

Borrowing relief

Increased government borrowing will support corporate profits around the world

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Phil Oakley 

Can investors still raise a toast to Diageo shares?

The spirits group is rightly seen as a very good business. It has served long-term investors well, but will the coronavirus change this for good?

Phil Oakley

Company News 

Hargreaves Lansdown overhauls Wealth 50 list

Hargreaves Lansdown overhauls Wealth 50 list

Chris Dillow 

Inflation hope

A rise in inflation would be good for equities

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

Coordinating distancing

A bar in New Mexico shows how we might observe social distancing efficiently

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now