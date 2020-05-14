Market Outlook: Equities track lower on Wall St falls, UK hails antibody test

Public Health England has approved an antibody test from Roche, which could mean easing lockdown restrictions sooner. A junior health minister described it as a ‘game changer’. We shall see – the record on testing so far has been sketchy but it’s a step in the right direction. Russia has also announced positive trials of a treatment drug favipiravi, which was first developed under the name Avigan in Japan. Despite some good news around these drugs however, it seems markets are waking up to the economic reality at last. Read our recent news feature on how the healthcare industry is facing up to the coronavirus crisis.

