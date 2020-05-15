Market Outlook: Stocks stage fightback, Trump raises China stakes

US stocks staged a mighty comeback and closed at the highs as beaten-up financials managed to recover ground. The S&P 500 traded under the 50 per cent retracement level at 2790, dipping as low as 2766 as US jobless claims rose by another 3m, before rallying to close up 1 per cent at 2852. Financials, which have failed to really take part in the rally since March, led the way as Wells Fargo rose 6.8 per cent and Bank of America and JPMorgan both rallied 4per cent. Energy stocks also firmed as oil prices rallied.

