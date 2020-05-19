Market Outlook:European shares cautious after Wall Street soars

Risk on resumes? Wall Street enjoyed one of its best days this year as hopes grew for a Covid-19 vaccine. The Dow rallied 900 points, up almost 4 per cent, while the S&P 500 rose 90 points, or 3.15 per cent, to 2953, closing at its highest since March 6th. The close was just a little shy of the 2954 peak on Apr 29th, the most recent swing high.

