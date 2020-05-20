The Roosevelt moment

This is a tale of two famous quotations, both of which have a bearing on how the developed world will come out of its self-imposed lockdown; whether the re-emergence will be sufficiently confident to justify the resilience of the world’s equity markets these past six weeks (especially that of the US), or whether it will be so cautious, stuttering and faltering as to force equity markets to realign themselves with what the macroeconomic data is saying.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Mr Bearbull
Discounting the future
The ‘dividend discount model’ might have been built to assess company values in uncertain times such as these
Bearbull