Exploiting cash rich value plays

Gresham House (GHE:615p), a fund manager specialising in renewable energy generation, solar power, wind, forestry, infrastructure funds and public and private equity investment strategies, has increased assets under management (AUM) by an eye-catching 13 per cent to £3.16bn since the start of the year. The directors also hosted an informative investor webinar this week outlining their long-term plans.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Simon Thompson
Profit from Kape’s chart break-out
Business is booming for the provider of cyber security software and so is its share price which has just registered a major chart break-out
Simon Thompson