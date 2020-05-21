MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Flattening the curve? Equities pull back

Market Outlook: Flattening the curve? Equities pull back

By Neil Wilson

The daily rate of global coronavirus has hit a new high of 106,000. Whilst the likes of Italy, Spain and Britain get things under some degree of control, elsewhere it’s not looking so good. Of course, the economic effects of the pandemic have very little correlation with the disease, but the response by governments to lock down. The worry is secondary and tertiary waves are coming, and developed nations fall back on their lock down playbook. It’s far from over. On the potential economic effects and echoes of the Great Depression, read Mr Bearbull's column this week. 

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook: UK inflation slips, M&S profits slide, indices hold trading ranges

  2. Market Outlook:European shares cautious after Wall Street soars

  3. Market Oulook: Gold breaks out, European equities rally

Most read today

  1. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Shares stalled, Marks & Spencer, AstraZeneca & more

  2. Company News 

    Five questions for the future of the housing market

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Exploiting cash rich value plays

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Profit from Kape’s chart break-out

  5. Mr Bearbull 

    The Roosevelt moment

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: UK inflation slips, M&S profits slide, indices hold trading ranges

London shares are becalmed

Market Outlook: UK inflation slips, M&S profits slide, indices hold trading ranges

The Trader 

Market Outlook:European shares cautious after Wall Street soars

Market Outlook:European shares cautious after Wall Street soars

The Trader 

Market Oulook: Gold breaks out, European equities rally

Market Oulook: Gold breaks out, European equities rally

The Trader 

Market Outlook Update: Risk offered into the weekend

Market Outlook Update: Risk offered into the weekend

The Trader 

Sainsbury: unexpected short position in the bagging area

US hedge fund Citadel takes aim at UK supermarkets

Michael Taylor

More from Comment

Simon Thompson 

Profit from Kape’s chart break-out

Business is booming for the provider of cyber security software and so is its share price which has just registered a major chart break-out

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Exploiting cash rich value plays

A trio of lowly rated and cash rich small-caps offer solid asset backed investments, and an income stream, too

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Managing Your Money 

Invest in growth for income

Invest in growth for income

Taking Stock 

Compass points the way for retail investors

Compass points the way for retail investors

Mr Bearbull 

The Roosevelt moment

Is the developed world heading for a Roosevelt moment? Could be

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now