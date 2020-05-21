Profit from Kape’s chart break-out

Aim-traded shares in Kape Technologies (KAPE:208.5p), a provider of cyber security software, have smashed through my 200p target price after doubling in value since I last suggested buying, at 100p, two months ago (‘Three buying opportunities’, 18 March 2020). I first recommended buying, at 47.9p, in my 2017 Bargain Shares portfolio, so long-term holders have more than quadrupled their money. The re-rating is fully justified as this morning's trading update highlights.

