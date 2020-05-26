MenuSearch

Join us now

Simon Thompson 

Bloomsbury’s recovery potential

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson
Bloomsbury’s recovery potential

Bloomsbury Publishing (BMY:211p) continues to accelerate growth of digital revenues and reposition the business from primarily being a consumer publisher to a digital business-to-business (B2B) publisher in the academic and professional information market. Around 80 per cent of the 60,000 books that Bloomsbury has in print are in the academic, professional and special interest category.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Simon Thompson

  1. Profit from Kape’s chart break-out

  2. Exploiting cash rich value plays

  3. Capitalise on a big data technology play

Most read today

  1. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: easyJet, Ferguson, Foxtons & more

  2. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Equities make new ground, travel stocks soar

  3. AlphaScreens 

    Aim going for gold

    Alpha

  4. The Big Theme 

    Investment trust bargains and value traps

  5. Simon Thompson 

    Exploiting cash rich value plays

More on Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Profit from Kape’s chart break-out

Business is booming for the provider of cyber security software and so is its share price which has just registered a major chart break-out

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Exploiting cash rich value plays

A trio of lowly rated and cash rich small-caps offer solid asset backed investments, and an income stream, too

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Capitalise on a big data technology play

The provider of a state-of-the-art mobile payment platform has signed a contract with a major global telecoms provider, potentially the first of many

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Three undervalued small-cap buys

Three companies have adopted a sensible approach to navigating through the Covid-19 crisis, and provide potentially lucrative value opportunities to exploit

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Five Bargain Shares success stories

The latest news from a selection of constituents of the market-beating 2020 Bargain Shares Portfolio

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

More from Comment

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Equities make new ground, travel stocks soar

IAG, Tui, easyJet, InterContinental Hotels post double-digit percentage gains to top the index movers

Market Outlook: Equities make new ground, travel stocks soar

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Hong Kong turmoil risk roils markets

Market Outlook: Hong Kong turmoil risk roils markets

The Editor 

Covid shrugged

The coronavirus crisis has offered us a once-in-a-generation chance to fix the world’s problems

John Hughman

Chris Dillow 

The irrational minority

Asset prices are not set by 'the market' but by a minority of traders, who can be systematically mistaken.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

The Trader 

JD Wetherspoon: waiting for the pub to open

Lockdown uncertainty means the pub group’s shares could go either way. Michael Taylor is ready to tap into what is likely to be an explosive move in whatever direction comes

Michael Taylor

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now