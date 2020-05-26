Bloomsbury’s recovery potential

Bloomsbury Publishing (BMY:211p) continues to accelerate growth of digital revenues and reposition the business from primarily being a consumer publisher to a digital business-to-business (B2B) publisher in the academic and professional information market. Around 80 per cent of the 60,000 books that Bloomsbury has in print are in the academic, professional and special interest category.

