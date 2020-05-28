Shopping for a bargain buy

Middlesbrough-based Ramsdens (RFX: 147.5p), a diversified financial services group whose main activities encompass foreign-currency exchange, retail jewellery, pawnbroking and a precious metals buying and selling service, has reported a 30 per cent increase in pre-tax profits to £8.5m to boost earnings per share (EPS) from 16.7p to 21.4p in the 12 months to 31 March 2020.

