MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks rally, dollar offered, OPEC meeting may be brought forward

Market Outlook: Stocks rally, dollar offered, OPEC meeting may be brought forward

By Neil Wilson

European markets nudged up on Monday as the cash opens followed the futures higher and bulls tried to recover last week’s highs. Stocks across Europe finished Friday sharply weaker on US-China fears that eased a bit after the cash markets closed, but still the major indices rose last week. Find out what the latest news from Hong Kong could mean for the bank whose name is forever linked to the territory, HSBC. 

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook: ECB preview: Welcome to Japan?

  2. Market Outlook: Stocks off a little at month end, US-China tensions rise

  3. Games Workshop: the ultimate fantasy share

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    On a recovery mission

  2. Simon Thompson 

    On solid foundations

  3. Tip Updates 

    Hong Kong presents intractable dilemma for HSBC

  4. Commodities 

    Gold: records are made to be broken

  5. Shares 

    The world’s best shares

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: ECB preview: Welcome to Japan?

Is the EU out of ammo when it comes to monetary policy levers?

Market Outlook: ECB preview: Welcome to Japan?

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks off a little at month end, US-China tensions rise

Market Outlook: Stocks off a little at month end, US-China tensions rise

The Trader 

Games Workshop: the ultimate fantasy share

Long-term Games Workshop holders have enjoyed spectacular success, but a regular flow of good news from the fantasy figure maker offers lots of opportunity for traders too

Michael Taylor

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Equity indices clear big hurdles even as Hong Kong tensions simmer

Market Outlook: Equity indices clear big hurdles even as Hong Kong tensions simmer

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Equities make new ground, travel stocks soar

Market Outlook: Equities make new ground, travel stocks soar

More from Comment

Simon Thompson 

On a recovery mission

This company is far better placed to ride out the Covid-19 economic uncertainty than investors are giving it credit

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

On solid foundations

A building services contractor has a robust order book and will report a decent first-half profit

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

The Trader 

Market Outlook: ECB preview: Welcome to Japan?

Market Outlook: ECB preview: Welcome to Japan?

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks off a little at month end, US-China tensions rise

Market Outlook: Stocks off a little at month end, US-China tensions rise

The Editor 

The new frugality

Consumer-facing shares are roaring back to life in anticipation of the end of lockdown – but that does not mean their troubles are over yet

John Hughman

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now