MenuSearch

Join us now

Simon Thompson 

On solid foundations

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Building services contractor TClarke (CTO:100p) reported a robust £408m forward order book at its annual meeting, and there has been very little slippage or cancellations, especially in the regions. The order book is £5m higher than at the start of the year and equates to 1.2 times 2019 turnover of £335m. TClarke has tenders out for several new opportunities, too. Importantly, having achieved its 3 per cent operating profit target last year, profitability has been maintained on the £70m of revenue booked in the first quarter of 2020.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Simon Thompson

  1. On a recovery mission

  2. Shopping for a bargain buy

  3. Bloomsbury’s recovery potential

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    On a recovery mission

  2. Tip Updates 

    Hong Kong presents intractable dilemma for HSBC

  3. Commodities 

    Gold: records are made to be broken

  4. Shares 

    The world’s best shares

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Stocks rally, dollar offered, OPEC meeting may be brought forward

More on Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

On a recovery mission

This company is far better placed to ride out the Covid-19 economic uncertainty than investors are giving it credit

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Shopping for a bargain buy

This diversified financial services group is far more resilient than investors are giving it credit for.

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Bloomsbury’s recovery potential

The publisher behind JK Rowling's Harry Potter books offers recovery potential in a post Covid-19 environment

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Profit from Kape’s chart break-out

Business is booming for the provider of cyber security software and so is its share price which has just registered a major chart break-out

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Exploiting cash rich value plays

A trio of lowly rated and cash rich small-caps offer solid asset backed investments, and an income stream, too

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

More from Comment

Simon Thompson 

On a recovery mission

This company is far better placed to ride out the Covid-19 economic uncertainty than investors are giving it credit

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks rally, dollar offered, OPEC meeting may be brought forward

Market Outlook: Stocks rally, dollar offered, OPEC meeting may be brought forward

The Trader 

Market Outlook: ECB preview: Welcome to Japan?

Market Outlook: ECB preview: Welcome to Japan?

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks off a little at month end, US-China tensions rise

Market Outlook: Stocks off a little at month end, US-China tensions rise

The Editor 

The new frugality

Consumer-facing shares are roaring back to life in anticipation of the end of lockdown – but that does not mean their troubles are over yet

John Hughman

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now