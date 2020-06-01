On solid foundations

Building services contractor TClarke (CTO:100p) reported a robust £408m forward order book at its annual meeting, and there has been very little slippage or cancellations, especially in the regions. The order book is £5m higher than at the start of the year and equates to 1.2 times 2019 turnover of £335m. TClarke has tenders out for several new opportunities, too. Importantly, having achieved its 3 per cent operating profit target last year, profitability has been maintained on the £70m of revenue booked in the first quarter of 2020.

