An irrational rally if ever there was one

Efficient market hypothesis assumes that asset prices reflect all available information. The value of the S&P 500 is up by 37 per cent since it started to retrace in the last week of March, leaving it just 10 per cent adrift of its all-time high on 20 February. At the time of writing, the recovery appeared to be gathering impetus, with the index breaching its 200-day moving average, though it is increasingly difficult to square the recovery with external price levers.

