Funded for recovery

My 2020 Bargain Shares portfolio has delivered a total return (TR) of 9.5 per cent since early February, during which time both the FTSE SmallCap and FTSE All-Share TR indices have shed 15 per cent of their value. However, investing is never a one-way street, and the laggard in my portfolio, Aim-traded specialist bank PCF (PCF:21p), has been impacted by the Covid-19 induced downturn.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Simon Thompson
On a recovery mission
This company is far better placed to ride out the Covid-19 economic uncertainty than investors are giving it credit
Simon Thompson