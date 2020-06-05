Market Outlook: Strong equities, eyes on the bond market, AstraZeneca, Taylor Wimpey & more

No V? The lack of a V-shaped recovery may not be worrying stock markets too much, but it is a source of concern for consumers who lost confidence over the course of May. Perhaps this was due to the glacial pace of easing of lockdown restrictions and annoyance at the government; or perhaps it was economic – worries about job losses and a big drop in house prices finally sinking in and offsetting the novelty of being furloughed. Whatever the cause, GfK’s UK consumer confidence index slipped to –36 in the second half of May, down from –34 in the first half and near the –39 printed in July 2008. Meanwhile, Japanese household spending fell even further in April, declining more than 11 per cent. This was the fastest drop in spending since 2001 and built on a 6 per cent drop in March.

