Market Outlook: Second wave fears weigh on risk, Games Workshop, Pearson & more

The dreaded second wave: Houston is weighing a new lockdown as it warns of a disaster in-waiting. Other states with large populations and economies like California and Florida are also worried about rising Covid case numbers. Across Europe the reopening continues with little to suggest of a disastrous second wave.
To continue reading, register today
to enjoy limited access to the following:
- Daily trading news
- Funds coverage
- Features on big investment themes
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
The Trader
How to trade bouncing Burford
Michael explains why shares in the controversial litigation financing firm are on his watchlist
Michael Taylor