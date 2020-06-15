MenuSearch

Join us now

Simon Thompson 

Four small-cap situations offering outperformance

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Several of my Alpha Report small-cap companies have issued trading updates. They make for a good read, as does the overall performance of the 12 Alpha companies that I have published broker length reports on during the past year.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Simon Thompson

  1. A Ben Graham deep value play

  2. Bull market rules

  3. Funded for recovery

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Stocks extend last week's losses, BP, AstraZeneca & more

  2. Top 50 ETFs 

    Top 50 ETFs 2020

  3. John Baron's Investment Trust Portfolio 

    Seeking sustainable dividends

  4. AlphaScreens 

    Aim companies offering growth at a reasonable price

    Alpha

  5. Simon Thompson 

    A Ben Graham deep value play

More on Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

A Ben Graham deep value play

A cash-rich investment company is priced 44 per cent below book value even though it has delivered double-digit NAV compound annual growth since 1990

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Bull market rules

The unprecedented scale of the major central banks' quantitative easing programmes is driving equity markets higher with good reason

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Funded for recovery

A specialist bank has seen its share price fall sharply this year, but has the de-rating gone too far?

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

On a recovery mission

This company is far better placed to ride out the Covid-19 economic uncertainty than investors are giving it credit

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

On solid foundations

A building services contractor has a robust order book and will report a decent first-half profit

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

More from Comment

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks extend last week's losses, BP, AstraZeneca & more

Stocks are selling off sharply on second wave fears

Market Outlook: Stocks extend last week's losses, BP, AstraZeneca & more

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Fed's sober assessment should not surprise investors

Fed's sober assessment should not surprise investors
Alpha

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Second wave fears weigh on risk, Games Workshop, Pearson & more

Market Outlook: Second wave fears weigh on risk, Games Workshop, Pearson & more

The Editor 

Passives are part of the solution

What role do ETFs have in this market?

Rosie Carr

Economic Indicators 

Who needs productivity anyway?

Ordinarily we need productivity growth. But now is not an ordinary time. A lack of such growth would be a good thing.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now