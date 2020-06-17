MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Equities rebound on Covid breakthrough, Boohoo, William Hill & more

Market Outlook: Equities rebound on Covid breakthrough, Boohoo, William Hill & more

By Neil Wilson

Stocks are in recovery mode as investors are energised by the prospect of further stimulus, a rebound in US retail sales and on hopes of a ‘major breakthrough’ treatment for serious cases of coronavirus. The Fed’s decision to buy individual corporate bonds and hopes the White House will swing a $1tn infrastructure package continue to help lift the boats. US retail sales jumped 17.7 per cent in May from the previous month, but still remain down sharply on a year-over-year basis – remember sharp rebounds are to be expected after the easing of lockdown, it does mean things are peachy. 

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook: Fed rides to the rescue, Greggs, Cineworld & more

  2. Market Outlook: Stocks extend last week's losses, BP, AstraZeneca & more

  3. Market Outlook: Second wave fears weigh on risk, Games Workshop, Pearson & more

Most read today

  1. Funds & ETFs 

    Shares I love: Dunelm

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Four small-cap situations offering outperformance

  3. Stock Screens 

    Blue-chip Covid winners

  4. Top 50 ETFs 

    Top 50 ETFs 2020

  5. Coronavirus 

    Should I buy a house now?

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Fed rides to the rescue, Greggs, Cineworld & more

Markets have bounced back as volatile conditions continue

Market Outlook: Fed rides to the rescue, Greggs, Cineworld & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks extend last week's losses, BP, AstraZeneca & more

Market Outlook: Stocks extend last week's losses, BP, AstraZeneca & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Second wave fears weigh on risk, Games Workshop, Pearson & more

Market Outlook: Second wave fears weigh on risk, Games Workshop, Pearson & more

The Trader 

How to trade bouncing Burford

Michael explains why shares in the controversial litigation financing firm are on his watchlist

Michael Taylor

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Fed's long haul, second wave worries, Ocado, BHP & more

Market Outlook: Fed's long haul, second wave worries, Ocado, BHP & more

More from Comment

Chris Dillow 

Don't fear liquidity

Since March, we've had a liquidity-driven rally in equities. But such rallies are just as sustainable as any other.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Taking Stock 

Targeting the UK mittelstand

Targeting the UK mittelstand

Mr Bearbull 

Tax perk in danger

The case to scrap the tax perk on companies’ interest payments may become irresistible

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Economic Indicators 

In defence of globalisation

The pandemic is threatening to exacerbate the backlash against globalisation. This would be dangerous

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Funds & ETFs 

Shares I love: Dunelm

Shares I love: Dunelm

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now