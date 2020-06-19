MenuSearch

Market Outlook: Stocks, shopping and borrowing all rise, SIG, Costain & more

By Neil Wilson

Stocks are firmer on Friday though major indices continue to show indecision as they rotate around the 50-60 per cent retracement of the recent pullback through the second week of June. Economic data remains challenging and in the US at least there are fears about rising case numbers. See this week's cover feature on how pharma and healthcare companies are faring in the battle against Covid-19.

