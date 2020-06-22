MenuSearch

Market Outlook: Equities hold ranges, gold jumps, Glencore, Capita & more

By Neil Wilson

Equity markets are still looking for direction as they flit about the middle of recent ranges. Fear of a second wave of cases is denting the mood today, as the so-called R-number in Germany jumps to 2.88, US cases hit the highest level since early May, and Apple closes more stores in the US. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said the US is preparing for a second wave in the autumn – it's debatable whether the current spike in cases in some states is still part of the first wave. Equity markets remain sensitive to headline risk around virus numbers, stimulus and economic data, but we are still awaiting signs of whether the strong uptrend reasserts itself or whether we see a more serious pullback.

