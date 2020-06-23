MenuSearch

Market Outlook: Equity markets whipsaw on US-China trade uncertainty, Rightmove, NCC & more

Market Outlook: Equity markets whipsaw on US-China trade uncertainty, Rightmove, NCC & more

By Graeme Davies

It’s over, it’s not over: The White House looked to be as dysfunctional as ever as Peter Navarro, trade adviser to President Trump, said the US-China trade deal was over, prompting a sharp fall in risk assets in trading during the Asian session. He was forced to retract the statement, saying it was taken out of context, before Donald Trump himself quickly tweeted: “The China Trade Deal is fully intact. Hopefully they will continue to live up to the terms of the Agreement!”. The reality is of course the US-China relations are exceptionally poor, but on paper at least, the trade deal lives. The market wouldn’t like fresh open conflict on trade between the two world’s largest economies, as it would make recovery from the pandemic even slower. Navarro may speak the truth, but it’s an inconvenient truth that the White House would prefer to avoid right now. Markets are happy to nod along as long as the Fed has their back.

