MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Buy the breakout at Boohoo

Michael Taylor

Buy the breakout at Boohoo

As the London Stock Exchange celebrates 25 years of Aim, it is naturally keen to push the party line that Aim has been a success. And Boohoo (BOO) is one of its biggest success stories. 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook: Equities in retreat as cases advance, oil drops, BAE, Mitie & more

  2. Market Outlook: Gold makes fresh highs, equities retreat, BHP, JD Sports & more

  3. Market Outlook: Equity markets whipsaw on US-China trade uncertainty, Rightmove, NCC & more

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Six small-cap buys

  2. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Equities in retreat as cases advance, oil drops, BAE, Mitie & more

  3. Half Year Results 

    Crest Nicholson impairs stock as price outlook worsens

  4. Company News 

    Surge in housing demand starts to ease

  5. Stock Screens 

    Thirty cash magic stocks

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Equities in retreat as cases advance, oil drops, BAE, Mitie & more

Equities continue to sell off as the coronavirus spreads in the Americas

Market Outlook: Equities in retreat as cases advance, oil drops, BAE, Mitie & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Gold makes fresh highs, equities retreat, BHP, JD Sports & more

Market Outlook: Gold makes fresh highs, equities retreat, BHP, JD Sports & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Equity markets whipsaw on US-China trade uncertainty, Rightmove, NCC & more

Market Outlook: Equity markets whipsaw on US-China trade uncertainty, Rightmove, NCC & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Equities hold ranges, gold jumps, Glencore, Capita & more

Market Outlook: Equities hold ranges, gold jumps, Glencore, Capita & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks, shopping and borrowing all rise, SIG, Costain & more

Market Outlook: Stocks, shopping and borrowing all rise, SIG, Costain & more

More from Comment

The Editor 

Ice Cold in Essex

The UK is ready to spring back to life, but many impediments to normality lie in wait

John Hughman

Chris Dillow 

The US profits crisis

US profit rates have been falling for years. This is the most important, and most overlooked, fact about the world economy

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 29 June - 3 July

Next week should bring news of post-lockdown economic recoveries around the world, but also perhaps deflation in the eurozone

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

When aggregates mislead

Official figures show that household savings are rising. This disguises some important variations, however

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Mr Bearbull 

Knee deep in confusion

The lessons of virtue signalling apply to companies just as much as to Premier League footballers

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now