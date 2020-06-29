Market Outlook: Coronavirus outbreaks leave stocks stuck in their ranges, Costain, Lookers & more

Virus outbreaks in the US continue to weigh on the mood, as it suggests the run-up in stocks on hopes for a V-shaped economic recovery may be overly optimistic. Several states, mainly in the south, have been forced to re-impose lockdown restrictions after being the first to reopen. Dr Fauci described it as a ‘serious problem’. The dangers of reopening too quickly seem all too apparent, but investors are also keeping an eye on outbreaks in Tokyo, Australia and China.

To continue reading, register today to enjoy limited access to the following: Daily trading news

Funds coverage

Features on big investment themes

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Register