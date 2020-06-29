MenuSearch

Market Outlook: Coronavirus outbreaks leave stocks stuck in their ranges, Costain, Lookers & more

By Neil Wilson

Virus outbreaks in the US continue to weigh on the mood, as it suggests the run-up in stocks on hopes for a V-shaped economic recovery may be overly optimistic. Several states, mainly in the south, have been forced to re-impose lockdown restrictions after being the first to reopen. Dr Fauci described it as a ‘serious problem’. The dangers of reopening too quickly seem all too apparent, but investors are also keeping an eye on outbreaks in Tokyo, Australia and China. 

