MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks steady after Q2 boom, gold breaks higher, Sainsbury, SSP & more

Market Outlook: Stocks steady after Q2 boom, gold breaks higher, Sainsbury, SSP & more

By Neil Wilson

The S&P rallied 1.5 per cent to finish the quarter up 20 per cent, its best quarter since 1998 and keeping its YTD losses at –4 per cent. The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 200pts as it continued its bounce off the 50-day simple moving average to notch its best quarter since 1987. Things were a little more mixed in Europe but again we saw the major bourses finish their best quarter in years.

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook: Stocks head for best quarter in years, On The Beach, Cineworld & more

  2. Market Outlook: Coronavirus outbreaks leave stocks stuck in their ranges, Costain, Lookers & more

  3. Market Outlook: Tesco dips on bank bad loan provisions, US banks flip on Fed stress tests and Volcker Rule change

Most read today

  1. The Big Theme 

    Pick the right fund to capture the next leg up for tech

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Bargain shares opportunities

  3. Company News 

    Yet another board coup at Petropavlovsk

  4. Company News 

    Shell to take up to $22bn hit on lower oil price

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Stocks head for best quarter in years, On The Beach, Cineworld & more

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks head for best quarter in years, On The Beach, Cineworld & more

London equites are weak at the open as a strong quarter comes to an end

Market Outlook: Stocks head for best quarter in years, On The Beach, Cineworld & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Coronavirus outbreaks leave stocks stuck in their ranges, Costain, Lookers & more

Market Outlook: Coronavirus outbreaks leave stocks stuck in their ranges, Costain, Lookers & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Tesco dips on bank bad loan provisions, US banks flip on Fed stress tests and Volcker Rule change

Market Outlook: Tesco dips on bank bad loan provisions, US banks flip on Fed stress tests and Volcker Rule change

The Trader 

Buy the breakout at Boohoo

Michael Taylor explains why betting against one of Aim’s biggest success stories looks like a fool’s errand, and why there could in fact be more upside to come

Michael Taylor

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Equities in retreat as cases advance, oil drops, BAE, Mitie & more

Market Outlook: Equities in retreat as cases advance, oil drops, BAE, Mitie & more

More from Comment

Taking Stock 

NYSE welcomes digital insurer Lemonade

Will the digital insurer match the hype, or will it be another tech also-ran?

Mark Robinson

No Free Lunch 

Imperfect execution

Declining executive pay at M&S tells its own story

Paul Jackson

Chris Dillow 

Why invest overseas?

International diversification is little use in the short term, but important for longer-term investors

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks head for best quarter in years, On The Beach, Cineworld & more

Market Outlook: Stocks head for best quarter in years, On The Beach, Cineworld & more

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Concentrated tech investing is still paying off

Concentrated tech investing is still paying off
Alpha

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now