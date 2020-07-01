Market Outlook: Stocks steady after Q2 boom, gold breaks higher, Sainsbury, SSP & more

The S&P rallied 1.5 per cent to finish the quarter up 20 per cent, its best quarter since 1998 and keeping its YTD losses at –4 per cent. The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 200pts as it continued its bounce off the 50-day simple moving average to notch its best quarter since 1987. Things were a little more mixed in Europe but again we saw the major bourses finish their best quarter in years.

