MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks go up, cases go up, US jobs harder to call, HSBC, ABF & more

Market Outlook: Stocks go up, cases go up, US jobs harder to call, HSBC, ABF & more

By Neil Wilson

European equities followed the US and Asia higher on hopes for a vaccine and a strong US jobs report, whilst shrugging off soaring numbers of new cases in the world’s largest economy. 

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook: Stocks steady after Q2 boom, gold breaks higher, Sainsbury, SSP & more

  2. Market Outlook: Stocks head for best quarter in years, On The Beach, Cineworld & more

  3. Market Outlook: Coronavirus outbreaks leave stocks stuck in their ranges, Costain, Lookers & more

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Bargain shares opportunities

  2. Company News 

    SSP set to cut more than half of UK jobs

  3. Directors Deals 

    Departing National Express chief executive sells down

  4. Simon Thompson's Alpha Reports 

    Profit from the home working boom

    Alpha

  5. Managing Your Money 

    How to review your investment portfolio

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks steady after Q2 boom, gold breaks higher, Sainsbury, SSP & more

Shares are little moved in early trading despite signs of virus resurgence in the US

Market Outlook: Stocks steady after Q2 boom, gold breaks higher, Sainsbury, SSP & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks head for best quarter in years, On The Beach, Cineworld & more

Market Outlook: Stocks head for best quarter in years, On The Beach, Cineworld & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Coronavirus outbreaks leave stocks stuck in their ranges, Costain, Lookers & more

Market Outlook: Coronavirus outbreaks leave stocks stuck in their ranges, Costain, Lookers & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Tesco dips on bank bad loan provisions, US banks flip on Fed stress tests and Volcker Rule change

Market Outlook: Tesco dips on bank bad loan provisions, US banks flip on Fed stress tests and Volcker Rule change

The Trader 

Buy the breakout at Boohoo

Michael Taylor explains why betting against one of Aim’s biggest success stories looks like a fool’s errand, and why there could in fact be more upside to come

Michael Taylor

More from Comment

Chris Dillow 

How investors overreact

Investors overreact to both good and bad times, causing shares to become mispriced.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Simon Thompson's Alpha Reports 

Profit from the home working boom

Profit from the home working boom
Alpha

Taking Stock 

NYSE welcomes digital insurer Lemonade

Will the digital insurer match the hype, or will it be another tech also-ran?

Mark Robinson

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks steady after Q2 boom, gold breaks higher, Sainsbury, SSP & more

Market Outlook: Stocks steady after Q2 boom, gold breaks higher, Sainsbury, SSP & more

No Free Lunch 

Imperfect execution

Declining executive pay at M&S tells its own story

Paul Jackson

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now