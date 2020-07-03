Market Outlook: Stocks steady as pubs prepare to reopen, Rio Tinto, CMC & more

European stocks were steady near the flatline on a quiet Friday session with the US market closed for the Independence Day holiday. Stocks rallied in the prior session after a bumper US jobs report showed 4.8m jobs were created in June. Despite this, as detailed yesterday, the unemployment rate remains very high at more than 11 per cent, the more up-to-date weekly initial and continuing claims numbers are not improving quickly enough, and the recent spike in cases means several states are re-imposing lockdown restrictions, which will hamper jobs growth in July.

