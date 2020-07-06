Market Outlook: Banks lead Europe higher, Shell, Lloyds & more

Asian shares soared overnight on Monday, lending a positive start to the European session as equities rode a broad risk rally. The very strong US nonfarm payrolls number continues to mask a lot of ills and investors are happy to hang their hopes on more stimulus. Hong Kong rose 4 per cent, Tokyo 2 per cent, while shares on mainland China were up around 5 per cent on, among other things, some bullish commentary in state press. Shanghai shares jumped 5.7 per cent, the best one-day gain in five years. It looks like local investors are chasing the market and the spill-over has lifted the boats across Asia. China’s rally sparked a broad risk-on move. Escalation of US-China tensions don’t seem to be a major worry.
To continue reading, register today
to enjoy limited access to the following:
- Daily trading news
- Funds coverage
- Features on big investment themes
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
The Editor
Sterling’s void
The government’s new public investment plans make sense, but may not be enough to reverse the pound’s downward spiral
John Hughman