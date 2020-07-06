On the hunt for recovery buys

TMT Investments (TMT:318¢), a venture capital company that invests in high-growth, internet-based companies across a variety of sectors – and with a significant number of Silicon Valley investments in its portfolio – was the star of my 2019 Bargain Share Portfolio after I advised banking a 140 per cent gain, at 580¢, last autumn (‘Takeovers, tenders and taking profits’, 9 September 2019). That proved the right call and I have been patiently waiting to buy in again.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe