Market Outlook: Stocks tread water, US jobs numbers, Rolls Royce, Persimmon & more

Caution is the order of the day. European stocks are mixed after falling for the second session in a row on Wednesday. Asian shares ticked up overnight, with China continuing to charge. Wall Street rose on Wednesday but overall the major indices are still well within their June trading ranges. In London, the domestically oriented small cap indices are proving popular while the FTSE100 was flat in early trading.

