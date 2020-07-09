SIG now insulated from shorters

The big story this week is Boohoo (BOO), after a report in The Sunday Times suggested workers in Leicester factories who made clothes for one of Aim’s big winners were being paid as little as £3.50 an hour. This was refuted in a statement to the market, but before the company could respond in full the article cratered the stock price from 387p to as low as 252p. Two weeks ago, I suggested a break of the all-time high as a long entry. The price didn’t get there, and so as we didn’t enter there are no losses.
The Editor
Look behind the label
Boohoo’s factory troubles point to serious problems with ESG labelling
John Hughman