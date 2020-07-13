Market Outlook: Equities rally ahead of Wall Street’s earnings, G4S, Quiz & more

A positive start to the week for global equities reflected a strong finish on Wall Street on Friday and an unwillingness to get bogged down by record global daily case numbers. A surge in the futures overnight translated into +1 per cent gains for European cash equity markets as they opened, although the immediate move was to retreat off the highs made by the futures.

To continue reading, register today to enjoy limited access to the following: Daily trading news

Funds coverage

Features on big investment themes

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Register