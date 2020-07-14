Market Outlook: Stocks pull back as California shuts up shop, Fevertree, Clinigen & more

A rolling back of the reopening process in California and rising US-China tensions left Wall St and Asian markets weaker, with stocks in Europe following their lead as surprisingly good Chinese trade data was not enough to calm markets.
To continue reading, register today
to enjoy limited access to the following:
- Daily trading news
- Funds coverage
- Features on big investment themes
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
The Trader
SIG now insulated from shorters
Michael Taylor explains why a fundraising in the insulation specialist could mark the end of a long downtrend
Michael Taylor