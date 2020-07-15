Market Outlook: Stocks firm, earnings unmask weakness, Asos, Dunelm & more

European markets moved up again this morning after stocks rallied on Wall Street and futures indicate further gains for US equity markets despite big bank earnings underlining the problems on Main Street. Sentiment recovered somewhat after Moderna’s vaccine candidate showed ‘promising’ results from phase 1 trials. It is too early to call a significant breakthrough, but it’s certainly encouraging.

To continue reading, register today to enjoy limited access to the following: Daily trading news

Funds coverage

Features on big investment themes

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Register